FOOTE Michael (Mick) Passed away suddenly at home on
11th March 2020, aged 77.
Husband of Susan. Father to Barbara and Nickolas. Also a much loved
Father in law and Grandad who will be missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to celebrate Mick's life will take place at All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for The British Heart Foundation, if so desired, may be left in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 19, 2020