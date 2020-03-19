Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Foote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Foote

Notice Condolences

Michael Foote Notice
FOOTE Michael (Mick) Passed away suddenly at home on
11th March 2020, aged 77.
Husband of Susan. Father to Barbara and Nickolas. Also a much loved
Father in law and Grandad who will be missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to celebrate Mick's life will take place at All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for The British Heart Foundation, if so desired, may be left in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -