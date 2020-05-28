|
HUGGINS Michael John 19.06.1940 - 20.05.2020
Julia, Karen and John want it to
be known that our wonderful Dad
has passed away.
A fantastic Husband to Janet, Dad to us. Grandpa to Theresa & Jamie, Jenny & Adam, Suan & Rick, Mary & Tom, Esther & Dave. A loving Pappy,
Pops Pops, Pa to Great Grandchildren Megan, Ophelia, Isabelle, Shannon, Jack , Corinne, Elijah, Caleb, Spencer and Annabelle.
Funeral Monday 8th June, 11am
from Brampton Road
and 11.45am at All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, for the
British Heart Foundation may be given to the family or send to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on May 28, 2020