|
|
|
REYNOLDS Michael of Oakham, formerly of
Cold Overton,
died peacefully at home
on Wednesday 18th March 2020.
Beloved husband to Jan, loving
father to Tessa, Tom and Edward
and a much loved grandfather.
Given the current circumstances
we are only able to have a very small family funeral. We plan to organise an event later in the year to celebrate Michael's life.
Donations in memory of
Michael are however being collected for the Royal Papworth Charity
and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
or sent directly to E M Dorman
Funeral Directors, Uppingham.
Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 26, 2020