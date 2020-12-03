|
RUTLEDGE Millie
(Nee Gardner) Much loved Wife of Albert,
loving Mum to Lea and Tony, Stepmum to Jane and Simon, Nan and Greatnan.
Passed away on
Sunday 22nd November 2020 .
Millie was much loved by
family and friends.
Fondest memories will be
treasured forever.
Funeral Service will take place at Gilroes Crematorium, Leicester, on Tuesday 15th December at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to
Dementia UK may be left on the collection plate or given to the family.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664565311.
Published in Melton Times on Dec. 3, 2020