|
|
|
SMITH Muriel Olive (24 May 1920 - 29 Aug 2020)
Olive passed away peacefully in her sleep during the early hours of Saturday 29th August.
Devoted Wife to the late Jack,
Mother to the late Andrea, Grandmother to Jonathan and Timothy and Great-Grandma to Alice,
Zachariah and Emilia.
A spirited, gifted and selfless lady,
her faith nourished and comforted her until the time she could be reunited
with Jack and Andrea.
She will be missed and celebrated in equal measure by the family and friends she leaves behind.
A short committal service will be held at Loughborough Crematorium on Monday 28th September at 11.45am.
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 10, 2020