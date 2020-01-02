Home

Nancy Clapson

CLAPSON Nancy Irene Passed away peacefully in
Waltham Hall on
Tuesday 10th December,
aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late Les.
Funeral Service will take place at
Saint Mary's Parish Church on
Friday 10th January at 11.15am. Followed by Cremation at Grantham. Family flowers only please.
Donations for RSPCA, PDSA, and/or Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance if so desired may be left
on the church collection plate
or given to the family.
All enquiries Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 2, 2020
