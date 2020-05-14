|
|
|
HERRIES Neil Clive Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 6th May 2020, aged 63. Beloved husband of Helen,
devoted dad to Jessica and Emilia.
A private family cremation will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Monday 18th May 2020 at 4.30pm.
His funeral cortege will leave
Burton Lazars at 3.30pm for those wishing to stand on the pavements social distancing.
A dedication/celebration service of Neil's life will be arranged in the future. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to My
Name'5 Doddie Foundation
(helping change the world for those with Motor Neurone Disease).
A family member (Angela Preston) had recently started a fundraising for this cause because it had been supportive to Neil during his illness uk.virginmoneygiving.com
(Angela Preston).
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on May 14, 2020