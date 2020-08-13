Home

Nikolas Haynes Notice
Haynes Nikolas Passed away suddenly on
6th August 2020 aged 69 years.
A loving husband to Judith,
a loving Dad to Deborah and Christopher, Father-in-Law to Caroline and Mark and a proud Grandad to Kimberly, Sophie and Jessica.

May you rest in peace,
you will always be in our hearts
x x

Funeral service to remain private please, flowers may be sent, donations for Glenfield Hospital made payable to "Leicester Hospitals Charities" may be sent to J.W.Hazlewood & Son Independent Funeral Directors,
1 Saxelby Road, Asfordby, LE14 3TU,
Tel; 01664 812233.
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 13, 2020
