PLOWMAN Noeleen Passed away peacefully at
Amwell Care Home on Sunday
19th July 2020 aged 83.
Beloved wife of the late David, also a dear Mum, Nan, and Great Nannie.
Funeral Service will take place
at St Marys Parish Church,
Melton Mowbray on Thursday
30th July at 10.15am, followed by a family cremation at Loughborough.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired are for the British Heart Foundation and or Age UK.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on July 23, 2020