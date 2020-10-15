Home

CLARKE Nora Passed away peacefully surrounded
by her loving family on Monday
5th October, aged 80 years.
Beloved and devoted wife of Eric.
Also a very loving Mum and Nan.
Nora's private funeral service will take place on Monday 26th October.
Her Funeral Cortege will pass through Wilton Road Car Park at 10.45 am
that morning for you to say
your final goodbyes.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Gloucester House
(Age UK) may be left in the collection box or sent to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 15, 2020
