Booth Norma Jean Died peacefully at home on 24th September 2020, surrounded by her family.
Wife to Peter, mother to Graham,
Ross & Kathy, Granny Mac to Amy, Daniel, Zoe, Adam & Isabelle
and good friend to many.
Her loving, guiding presence, tenacity
and fierce spirit will be missed by us all.
Funeral service will be on 9th October at 1.15pm for immediate family only
but her friends around the world
can join the service online.
No flowers please, but any donations
in Norma's name will be used to
support young people's education.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors, 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 8, 2020