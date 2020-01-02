Home

Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 Cranmere Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
Pat Johnson

Pat Johnson Notice
Johnson Pat Passed away peacefully at
Glenfield Hospital Leicester on
20th December 2019 aged 80 years.
A loving Mum to Gary and Candy, a much loved Mother-in-Law to
Sarah and Trev, a proud Grandma
and Great-Nana.
Funeral service at Melton Mowbray Baptist Church on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 12:00pm followed by cremation at Loughborough Crematorium. Flowers may be sent, donations made payable to "Rainbow's Hospice" and "Breast Cancer UK" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB,
Tel; 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 2, 2020
