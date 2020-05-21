|
Butcher Paul Passed away suddenly on 8th May 2020, aged 71 years.
A much-loved Son to Betty, brother of Nigel, Chris and Jon. A proud Dad to Stuart, Hayley, David and Michael and a unique Grandad to Benson, Felix, Jonah, Martha and Alfie.
Funeral service to remain private due to the circumstances we are currently facing. A celebration for Paul's life will be held in due course.
All enquiries to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors,
Tel; 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on May 21, 2020