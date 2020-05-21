Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 Cranmere Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Butcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Butcher

Notice Condolences

Paul Butcher Notice
Butcher Paul Passed away suddenly on 8th May 2020, aged 71 years.
A much-loved Son to Betty, brother of Nigel, Chris and Jon. A proud Dad to Stuart, Hayley, David and Michael and a unique Grandad to Benson, Felix, Jonah, Martha and Alfie.
Funeral service to remain private due to the circumstances we are currently facing. A celebration for Paul's life will be held in due course.
All enquiries to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors,
Tel; 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -