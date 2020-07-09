|
|
|
FINCH Pauline Mary
M.B.E Former
Switchboard Supervisor at
Latham House Medical Practice.
Passed away peacefully in Egerton Lodge Care Home on
Wednesday 1st July. Aged 83.
Devoted wife of the late Bob
Her family and many friends
will miss her .
She was an ispirational lady
to many people.
A private funeral service will take place, and in the future a
Memorial Thanksgiving for her life
will be arranged .
All enquires Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on July 9, 2020