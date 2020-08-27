Home

Pauline Parker

Notice Condolences

Pauline Parker Notice
PARKER Pauline Passed away suddenly on
5 August 2020, aged 86.
Mother to Alan, Helen, and Michael. Grandmother to Ollie, Emily, Gwilym, Rhys, Izzy and Charlie.
A funeral service was held on 18 August in the graveyard of St Michael's and
All Angels Church, Hose officiated by Rev Paul Towns, where Pauline was laid to rest with her husband, George.
The family would like to thank those that came to pay their
respects and have supported
them at this difficult time.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance, a cause
close to Pauline's heart.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray, LE13 0UJ tel; 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 27, 2020
