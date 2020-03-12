Home

Peter Elson

Notice Condolences

Peter Elson Notice
Elson Peter Beloved husband of the late
Maureen Elson. Beloved dad, grandad
and great-grandad.

Dad, you were loved and thought of
so very much, by us all.
We would like to thank you for being there when we needed you.
We will all miss you so much Dad.
Goodnight, God Bless, from us all.

Funeral service at
All Saints Church, Lowesby on
Thursday 19th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and
Marie Curie, may be sent to;
A C James & Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
9 Biddulph Street, Leicester, LE2 1BH.
Tel: 0116 2542900
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 12, 2020
