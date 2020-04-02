|
HAYWOOD Peter John Passed away with his family by his side at LOROS Hospice on the 24th March after a long battle with illness.
A wonderful, kind and generous man who fought so hard
until the last breath.
A devoted husband to Rita,
father to Stephen and Ian,
and grandfather to
Cara, Max and Faith,
you will be sorely missed by all.
Your love, wisdom and guidance will never leave and we will rejoice in a life full of so many good times
and happiness.
At peace now and free from suffering, you deserve a special place.
God bless.
A private family service will be held at Loughborough crematorium on
Friday 3rd April.
All donations to LOROS
online please - www.loros.co.uk
Any enquiries to Melton and the
Vale Independent Funeral Directors,
Mill Street, Melton Mowbray
01664 851216
Published in Melton Times on Apr. 2, 2020