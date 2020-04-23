|
Haywood Peter John The family wish to express their sincere gratitude for the many messages and kind words of support following the death of John on the 24th March.
A special thank you to Andrew Charles of Melton and The Vale Funeral Directors for looking after us at this difficult time with upmost professionalism. Also thank you to Christopher Henley for a fitting tribute to a wonderful man and all those that looked after John and supported throughout his illness.
It was with regret, that at this time, John's service couldn't have been shared by the many that knew him.
Published in Melton Times on Apr. 23, 2020