Freestone Phyllis Passed away peacefully,
3 days before her
100th Birthday.
Much loved Wife of the late Tony,
Mum to Linda and Melvin,
Nan to Sara, Gemma, Steven,
Craig and all their Families.
Phyllis was an amazing, inspirational lady who will be sadly
missed by so many people.
She will never be forgotten.
Donations are being received in memory of Phyllis for
"Rainbows Hospice" for details of how to donate please contact
Shane Mousley & Son Undertakers
on 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Apr. 2, 2020