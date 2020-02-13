Home

Phylllis Handley Notice
Handley Phyllis
(Nee Munday) Passed away peacefully at
Scalford Court Care Home on
Friday 31st January 2020
aged 87 years.
A loving wife of the late Bill, a wonderful Mum and Mother-in-Law to James and Mandy, a proud Nana to Matthew, Sally, Laura and Jack, and Great-Nana to Jenson, Alfie and James.
A service to celebrate the life of Phyllis will take place at St. Marys Church, Melton Mowbray on Thursday 20th February 2020 at 12:00 Noon.
"No Flowers" and "No black clothing please". Donations made payable to "British Heart Foundation" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB, Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 13, 2020
