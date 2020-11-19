|
MURRELL Ray Passed away peacefully on
November 10th 2020, aged 85.
Beloved husband of Christine.
Much loved father of Sharon and Kevin.
Much missed grandad of Emma, Andrew, Catherine, Michael and Rachel.
Funeral Service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st December at 2.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the British Legion Poppy Appeal to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire
LE13 OUJ Tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 19, 2020