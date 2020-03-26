|
Wynne Rees Formerly of
Upper Broughton.
Passed away peacefully at Egerton Lodge 11th March 2020
aged 86 years.
Much loved mother to Michael, Nicola & Elizabeth, grand mother to Mitchell, Polly, Hayden, Daniel & Nathan,
Great Grandma to Esther & Chett.
Sadly with the Coronavirus we have made the decision that the cremation will be for family only.
This will take place at 2pm on
Thursday 26th March.
A memorial will be held for Wynne
at a later date.
Any enquiries please contact
A W Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, 45 Easthorpe Sttreet, Ruddington, Nottingham, NG11 6LB 0115 9211075, www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 26, 2020