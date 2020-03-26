Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rees Wynne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rees Wynne

Notice Condolences

Rees Wynne Notice
Wynne Rees Formerly of
Upper Broughton.
Passed away peacefully at Egerton Lodge 11th March 2020
aged 86 years.
Much loved mother to Michael, Nicola & Elizabeth, grand mother to Mitchell, Polly, Hayden, Daniel & Nathan,
Great Grandma to Esther & Chett.
Sadly with the Coronavirus we have made the decision that the cremation will be for family only.
This will take place at 2pm on
Thursday 26th March.
A memorial will be held for Wynne
at a later date.
Any enquiries please contact
A W Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, 45 Easthorpe Sttreet, Ruddington, Nottingham, NG11 6LB 0115 9211075, www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -