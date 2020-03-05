|
GOSLING Renee Passed away peacefully at
The Amwell Care Home on
22nd February 2020 aged 91.
Dearly loved wife, mum, grandma, nan and great-grandma.
Much loved and sadly missed.
A thanksgiving service for Renee
will take place at
St Mary The Virgin Church,
Thorpe Arnold on
Wednesday 11th March at 2.30pm.
At Renee's request please
wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, for Alzheimer's Society may be placed in the collection plate.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors tel 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 5, 2020