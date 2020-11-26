|
|
|
BOOTH Richard Passed away peacefully in
Leicester Royal Infirmary on
Tuesday 17th November 2020, aged 90.
Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth
and the late Stella, also a very
dear father and grandfather.
Funeral service will take place
at All Souls Chapel,
Loughborough Crematorium on
Thursday 10th December at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired for The British Heart Foundation may be left on the collection plate or given to the family.
All enquiries about arrangements please ring Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 26, 2020