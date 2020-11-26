Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Barnes Funeral Service
Wilton Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0UJ
01664 897510
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Booth

Notice Condolences

Richard Booth Notice
BOOTH Richard Passed away peacefully in
Leicester Royal Infirmary on
Tuesday 17th November 2020, aged 90.
Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth
and the late Stella, also a very
dear father and grandfather.
Funeral service will take place
at All Souls Chapel,
Loughborough Crematorium on
Thursday 10th December at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired for The British Heart Foundation may be left on the collection plate or given to the family.
All enquiries about arrangements please ring Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -