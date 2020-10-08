|
VARDY Richard John Died peacefully at home
on 24th September 2020 aged 74 years following a five year battle with cancer.
He was a much loved
husband, father, father-in-law
and grandfather - 'Grandpa'
He will be greatly missed by all
his family, friends and colleagues.
The private family funeral
service will take place at
St George's Church, Stamford
on Tuesday 13th October 2020
followed by interment at
St Mary Churchyard, Swinstead.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
St Barnabas Hospice may be made
c/o Andrew Woodhouse
Independent Funeral Services,
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford PE9 4BP
Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 8, 2020