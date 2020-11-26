|
MOLLOY Robert Boyd
'Bob' It is with great sadness
that the family announce the
death of Bobbie, (known as Bob)
who passed away suddenly
at City Hospital, Nottingham
on the 9th November 2020.
Bobbie was born in Londonderry, Northern Ireland on the 1st April 1935, moving to England after marriage to Myrtle and living and working in
Melton Mowbray for over 20 years, latterly of Kinoulton, Nottinghamshire.
Much loved and loving husband of Myrtle, loving father, father-in-law, grandfather and brother,
who is and will be sorely missed.
Due to current circumstance
a private family funeral will be held.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 26, 2020