SHERWOOD Robert Leslie
"Bob" Husband to Lisa, son to Joyce.
Brother to Yvonne, Sharon and Mark.
Uncle to Matt, Tom, Ollie, James and Hattie, Son in Law to Mick and Pam
Much Loved by so many people.
You left us far too soon,
but with a lifetime of happy memories to make us laugh and smile.
SIMPLY THE BEST.
Regretfully family only at Funeral Service due to Covid restriction.
Thanks to all for your kind
messages of support.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 27, 2020