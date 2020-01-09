|
|
|
SHIPMAN Robert William
(Bill) Passed away peacefully in
Scalford Court Care Home on Wednesday 1st January, aged 99.
Devoted Husband of the late Pam.
Dearest Dad to Tony, Ian, Jane
and Graham. Also a very dear
Father In Law, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Cremation will take place at
Grantham on Thursday 30th January at 10.30am followed by a
service to celebrate Bill's life at
Saint Guthlac's Church, Stathern
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Hose and Harby British Legion if so desired may be left in the collection box
or given to the family.
All enquiries
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 9, 2020