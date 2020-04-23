Home

WOOD Robert (Bob) In memory of my loving husband Robert ( Bob ) Wood who passed away
on 9th April.
I loved you so much my darling,
Life feels so empty without you,
I will always remember those deep blue eyes and gorgeous smile.
I can never forget your kindness to everyone but also your
wicked sense of humour.
Words alone cannot express how much I loved you sweetheart.
My heart is broken but
I know we'll meet again .
Until then sleep tightly my love.
Pat xxx
Published in Melton Times on Apr. 23, 2020
