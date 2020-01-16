|
|
|
McCARTHY
Roger John Passed away peacefully at home
on 23rd December 2019 aged 73.
Loving Husband to Chris, Father
of Sarah and Stuart, doting
Grandfather to Lilia and Hope.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Parish Church, Melton
Mowbray on Friday 24th January 2020
at 11.00am followed by cremation
at Loughborough.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation may
be left in the collection box.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors, Tel 565311
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 16, 2020