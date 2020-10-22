Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Barratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Barratt

Notice Condolences

Roy Barratt Notice
Barratt Roy Edwin Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 13th October 2020 at Peaker Park Care Village, Market Harborough, aged 77 years.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Joy, and all his family and friends.
His funeral service will take place on Thursday 29th October 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary, Huttoft, may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director
14 St Catherine's Rd
Grantham
NG31 6TS
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -