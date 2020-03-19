|
|
|
BIRD Roy Thomas John Passed away peacefully
on 4th March 2020,
aged 88.
Much loved Husband of the late Sheila.
Loving Dad to Melanie and Janine,
a much loved Grandad
and Great-Grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary The Virgin Church, Nether Broughton on Thursday 26th March
at 10.15am followed by cremation
at Wilford Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Long Clawson Medical Practice
may be placed in the collection box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors,
tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 19, 2020