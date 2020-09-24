|
HURRELL Ruth Mary
(Née Moss) Of Oakham (formerly of Melton)
Passed away peacefully
on the 6th September 2020 at home,
after a long illness.
She leaves behind loving husband Ron, her children Rachel, Dianne, Trevor and Bekki and seven grandchildren.
There will be a private funeral on Monday 28th September at the United Reformed Church, Melton Mowbray.
No flowers please, but donations going to the Cambridge University Dementia Research Fund.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 24, 2020