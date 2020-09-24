Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Hurrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Hurrell

Notice Condolences

Ruth Hurrell Notice
HURRELL Ruth Mary
(Née Moss) Of Oakham (formerly of Melton)
Passed away peacefully
on the 6th September 2020 at home,
after a long illness.
She leaves behind loving husband Ron, her children Rachel, Dianne, Trevor and Bekki and seven grandchildren.
There will be a private funeral on Monday 28th September at the United Reformed Church, Melton Mowbray.
No flowers please, but donations going to the Cambridge University Dementia Research Fund.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -