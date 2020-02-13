|
STEVENSON Sara Passed away peacefully, on 10th February 2020, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved mother to Alan and Trevor.
The funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for the benefit of Scalford Court Residents Fund, may be placed in the donation box at the service or handed to the family.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 33 Scalford Road, Melton Tel: 01664 481201.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 13, 2020