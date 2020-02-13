Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00
Loughborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Stevenson

Notice Condolences

Sara Stevenson Notice
STEVENSON Sara Passed away peacefully, on 10th February 2020, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved mother to Alan and Trevor.
The funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for the benefit of Scalford Court Residents Fund, may be placed in the donation box at the service or handed to the family.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 33 Scalford Road, Melton Tel: 01664 481201.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -