|
|
|
Riley Sheila Formerly of Rearsby & Hoby, passed away peacefully
on 5th February 2020,
aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Albert Ernest, much loved Mum,
Granny & Great Granny.
The funeral service will be at St Michael & All Angels Church, Rearsby, on Tuesday 25th February at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to 'Vista' for the benefit of the Kathleen Rutland Home.
Further enquiries to
Chris Meynell & Family,
28 Wellington Street, Syston,
LE7 2LG. Tel: 01162 607954.
E-mail: [email protected]
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 13, 2020