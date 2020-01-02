Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Simpson

Notice Condolences

Sheila Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Sheila Passed away peacefully
on Monday 16th December
surrounded by her loving family.
Dearest wife of the late George.
Also a very dear Mum,
Mother in Law , Nan
( Drag ) and Great Nan .

A Celebration of Sheila's Life will take place at Wilford Hill Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 12.00.
Flowers may be sent.
Donations for Long Clawson Medical Centre and/or Dove Cottage Hospice
if so desired may be left in the collection box or given to the family .
All enquires
Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors
01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -