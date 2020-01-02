|
|
|
SIMPSON Sheila Passed away peacefully
on Monday 16th December
surrounded by her loving family.
Dearest wife of the late George.
Also a very dear Mum,
Mother in Law , Nan
( Drag ) and Great Nan .
A Celebration of Sheila's Life will take place at Wilford Hill Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 12.00.
Flowers may be sent.
Donations for Long Clawson Medical Centre and/or Dove Cottage Hospice
if so desired may be left in the collection box or given to the family .
All enquires
Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors
01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 2, 2020