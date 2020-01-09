|
|
|
STEVENS Sheila Mary
(Nee Haynes) Passed away peacefully on
24th December 2019,
surrounded by her loving family.
Loving Wife, fantastic Mum,
amazing Nanny and loving Sister.
Always and forever in our hearts.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary the Virgin Church,
Thorpe Arnold on
Thursday 16th January 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by
cremation at Grantham.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Alzheimers Society may be
left in the collection box.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors, Tel 565311
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 9, 2020