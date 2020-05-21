|
Hill Sheilagh Sheilagh, widow of
the late Geoffrey Hill,
passed away peacefully
on 29th April, aged 94, following
a long battle with Alzheimers.
Much loved mother to Sarah and
Andy and loving grandmother to
Ruth, Charlotte, Pippa and Tom.
Sheilagh lived happily in Melton
for 62 years before spending her
last years, close to family,
at Arden House, Kings Langley.
Sheilagh will be greatly missed by family, friends and carers alike.
Sheilagh will be laid to rest at
St Pauls, Langleybury.
Enquiries to J Worley,
Funeral Director,
01442 253465.
Published in Melton Times on May 21, 2020