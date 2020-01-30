|
JESSON Sid Passed away peacefully at home on 7th January 2020, aged 87.
Loving Husband to Damaris, Dad of Yvonne and Lynda, and Son-in-law Jed. A much loved Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral Service will take place at
St John the Baptist Church Buckminster on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 2.00pm followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation may be
left in the collection plate.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors Tel 565311
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 30, 2020