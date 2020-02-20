|
LITTLE Sonia Passed away peacefully on the
11th February 2020, aged 81.
Sonia will be greatly missed by her son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren
and great-granchildren.
Funeral service will take place at
St Marys Parish Church,
Melton Mowbray on Wednesday
11th March 2020 at 1.00pm followed by burial at Melton Borough Cemetery.
Family flowers only please donations if so desired are for
Derbyshire, Leicestershire and
Rutland Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 20, 2020