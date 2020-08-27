|
Randall Stuart James Passed away suddenly on
22nd August 2020,
aged 76 years.
A loving Husband to Sheila,
a wonderful Dad to Andrew and Karen, a very proud Grandad to Charlotte, Rebecca, Christopher and William
and Great-Grandad to Finley.
Funeral service to remain private. Family flowers only please, donations for The Air Ambulance made payable to "DLRAA" may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB, Tel; 01664 561400
