Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 Cranmere Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
Stuart Randall

Stuart Randall Notice
Randall Stuart James Passed away suddenly on
22nd August 2020,
aged 76 years.

A loving Husband to Sheila,
a wonderful Dad to Andrew and Karen, a very proud Grandad to Charlotte, Rebecca, Christopher and William
and Great-Grandad to Finley.

Funeral service to remain private. Family flowers only please, donations for The Air Ambulance made payable to "DLRAA" may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB, Tel; 01664 561400
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 27, 2020
