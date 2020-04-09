|
DAWSON Sue We are very sad to announce
the death of Sue Dawson, 65.
Wife of the late Colin, Mother to
Katie and Lucy, Nanna to Mia, Owen, Izaak, Alfie , Theo, Noah and Jude.
Sue was well known in Melton
for making celebration cakes
and teaching sugarcraft.
Due to the current restrictions,
she will have a private funeral
on 21st April, but a celebration of
her life will be held at a later date.
The cortege will leave Saddler's Court on Rosebery Avenue, Melton Mowbray at 1.15pm and make its way through Asfordby village en route to Loughborough Crematorium.
The family requests donations to Leicester Hospitals Charity instead of flowers and cards , via a justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising /suedawson1
All enquiries
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Apr. 9, 2020