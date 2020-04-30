|
|
|
Harvey Susan Passed away peacefully
at LOROS Hospice,
on 22nd April 2020, aged 69 years.
Beloved wife of the late Richard,
a loving mother to Lee & Joy,
mother-in-law of Jennie & Bryan,
a proud Grandma to Olivia, Chloe, Theo & Lucus and a caring sister to Jane & Ray, sister-in-law of Ivan & Aunty to Charlotte and Samantha.
A thoughtful and funny friend to so many others, she will be hugely
missed by all who knew her.
A private funeral will take place due to the current circumstances.
A celebration of Sue's life
will be held later in the year.
All enquires to Jennifer at
Shane Mousley & Son Undertakers:
Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Apr. 30, 2020