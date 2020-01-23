|
|
|
HUBBARD Thelma Passed away on Christmas day surrounded by her loving family.
A much loved Mum and Granny.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary the Virgin Church,
Nether Broughton on
Friday 31st January 2020 at 11.15am followed by cremation
at Loughborough.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for Dementia U.K. and/or Nether Broughton Village Hall may be left in the collection box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel 565311
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 23, 2020