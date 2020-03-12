|
|
|
Wilson Thomas Passed away peacefully on
18th February 2020, aged 83,
after a long illness.
Much loved husband of Barbara,
for over 61 years & loving
father to his children.
You will be forever in
our hearts and will forever
be remembered by all of
your friends & family.
Memories always live on.
Tom's funeral service is to take place on Wednesday 18th March at 11am at South Leicestershire Crematorium, Countesthorpe, LE8 5QP.
Family flowers only please,
with donations if desired to
the LOROS Hospice
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/tomwilson-36
All further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare
9 Lutterworth Road
Blaby, Leicestershire
LE8 4DW
Tel: 01162 784237
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 12, 2020