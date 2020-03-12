Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Wilson

Notice Condolences

Thomas Wilson Notice
Wilson Thomas Passed away peacefully on
18th February 2020, aged 83,
after a long illness.

Much loved husband of Barbara,
for over 61 years & loving
father to his children.

You will be forever in
our hearts and will forever
be remembered by all of
your friends & family.
Memories always live on.

Tom's funeral service is to take place on Wednesday 18th March at 11am at South Leicestershire Crematorium, Countesthorpe, LE8 5QP.

Family flowers only please,
with donations if desired to
the LOROS Hospice
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/tomwilson-36

All further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare
9 Lutterworth Road
Blaby, Leicestershire
LE8 4DW
Tel: 01162 784237
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -