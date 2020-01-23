|
|
|
Wright Trevor Passed away peacefully
on the 1st January, aged 70,
at Scalford Court Care Home,
after a long illness.
A loving Husband and
best friend to Sue.
A much loved Dad to
Zoe, Becky and Beth.
A dear Grandpa to Ben, Bianca, Thomas and Alex.
A proud Great-Grandpa to
Riley, Lola and Rosie.
He will be deeply missed by
all his family and many friends.
A Celebration of Trevor's Life will take place at St Mary's Parish Church, Melton Mowbray on Friday
31st January at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at Grantham at 3.30pm *.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Cancer Research UK (Oesophageal Cancer), if so desired, may be left in the collection box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311
* Please wear a splash
of colour for Trevor.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 23, 2020