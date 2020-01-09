|
|
|
Wilkinson Verna Joyce Passed away peacefully in hospital on 18th December 2019 aged 69 years.
Dearest Partner, Mum, Nanny,
Sister, Niece and Cousin.
"Sadly Missed & Lovingly Remembered xxx"
Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Somerby on Tuesday
14th January 2020 at 11:00am
followed by cremation.
Family Flowers Only Please;
Donations made payable to "British Heart Foundation" or "Versus Arthritis" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB.
Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 9, 2020