Walter Henfrey Notice
HENFREY Walter
'Wally' Passed away on
Thursday 12th March 2020 aged 88 years.
Beloved Uncle to Roger,
Gary, Nigel and Julie.

The funeral service will take place
at Melton Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday 1st April at 11am.
Floral tributes welcome or donations for the benefit of Cancer Research UK
may be placed in the donation box at the service or handed to the family.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
33 Scalford Road,
Melton LE13 1JY
Tel: 01664 481201
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 19, 2020
