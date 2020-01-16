|
|
|
DAVIES William Anthony Taken from his loving
family suddenly on
28th December 2019,
aged 31 years.
William leaves behind his heartbroken Mum and Dad (Helen & Tony),
Grandma and Grandad
(Pam & Graham) and Uncle Paul.
William touched the lives of everyone he met, a gentle giant and will be missed by many,
but most of all his family.
Rest in peace @Willbirder88
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for the benefit of Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance may be made
via the just giving page at www.funeralguide.co.uk
or handed to the family.
All funeral enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
33 Scalford Road, Melton Mowbray
Tel: 01664 481201.
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 16, 2020